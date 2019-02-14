× Lyft offers free rides to Black Historical Society in wake of Senate refusing to honor Kaepernick

MILWAUKEE — Lyft officials on Thursday, Feb. 14 announced drivers would offer free rides, up to $10, to the Wisconsin Black Historical Society throughout the month of February. The Wisconsin Black Historical Society is located near 27th and Center.

Lyft would also make a donation to Urban Underground.

Users can download the code BHMWI19 to take part.

The announcement came on the heels of Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate refusing to mention NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in a resolution honoring Black History Month passed Wednesday, rejecting calls from Democrats who said ignoring the Milwaukee native put them on the wrong side of history.

Just as the Wisconsin Assembly did a day earlier, the Senate approved the resolution with no mention of Kaepernick. All Republicans voted in support, with all Democrats against. No Senate Republicans spoke during four hours of debate.