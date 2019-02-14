Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

Madison man teaches himself how to crochet in prison, makes hats for cancer patients

Posted 2:41 pm, February 14, 2019, by

MADISON — With loving hands and a dainty hook, a craftsman is making the world a little warmer by crocheting colorful caps — almost as colorful as the tattoos on his muscular forearms.

Kurt Stapleton learned to crochet in prison a decade ago. Now he’s making hats for cancer patients who’ve lost their hair.

Kurt Stapleton with one of his creations. “I’m just a guy making hats,” he says.

“About a year ago, I initially posted something about making chemo hats and friends shared it,” the 42 year-old told CNN. He thought his post might raise a little local interest in the knit caps. “I got a lot more than I anticipated.”

Now the Madison, Wisconsin, resident ships his caps to cancer patients all around the world, free of charge.

He has made about 50 hats in the last month and has another 40 or so on order. People as far away as Thailand, South Africa and the Philippines are wearing his hats.

Kurt Stapleton crochets hats to help keep the heads of cancer patients warm.

Stapleton also receives donations from across the globe to help fund his project.

“Because of donations, I’m now able to put lotion, candy and what they really need when they are going through chemo.”

Stapleton includes other goodies along with the caps he sends to cancer patients.

He knits caps to honor his late father

Stapleton knows all too well what chemo patients need. In 2006, he lost his father to bladder cancer.

“I wasn’t able to do anything to help him. It happened so fast,” he said.

The caps he makes now are his way of honoring his father. “I’m trying to put some good into the world.”

The death of his father was part of a tough period in Stapleton’s life. He had other struggles. In May of 2009, he was arrested and charged with two counts of armed robbery.

“I was addicted to Percocet and Vicodin. I went to a pharmacy and told them to give me the pills,” he said. “That was rock bottom.”

During his three years behind bars, Stapleton learned crocheting. It was comforting for him, so he spent a lot of time learning how to do it.

“They had a donation program for inmates to make things for children in need,” he said. “I started that way. I taught myself.”

His caps mean a lot to those who get them

Stapleton, who manages a warehouse, stands well over six feet tall and weighs 230 pounds. But he’s all heart.

“I pick up my son from daycare after work,” he said. “I do chores around the house and feed the animals.”

His menagerie includes a dog, two gerbils, three cats, four tortoises, a fish and a reptile called a bearded dragon.

“In between time, I crochet,” he said.

Wendy Oren of Edgerton, Wisconsin, is fighting ovarian cancer. She wears one of Stapleton’s caps like a suit of armor.

“You can’t put it into words — what someone thinks is the littlest thing. And for him to not even know me, to make sure I got a hat, it was just a wonderful feeling,” she told CNN. “I felt supported and loved.”

But Stapleton is quick to deflect praise for his efforts.

“I’m just a guy making hats,” he said. “The people who are battling cancer are the heroes.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.