Make a date to donate blood: Couples celebrate Valentine’s Day by giving the gift of life 💕

WAUWATOSA — Three Milwaukee-area couples celebrated Valentine’s Day, Thursday, Feb. 14 by giving the gift of life.

Long-time blood donors Tom and Jill Hoffer, Dean and Ann DeWitt and Mary and David Kern make it an ongoing practice to donate blood together, and did so Thursday morning at the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin donor center in Wauwatosa.

Blood Center officials said combined, they have donated for more than 40 years.

The couples shared why they choose to donate blood together in an effort to encourage others to make a date to donate.

Anne and Dean Dewitt, married for 35 years, said the secret to a happy marriage is to give what’s in your heart.

“I’m counting this as a date!” said Anne Dewitt.

Donating blood is very important to the Dewitts.

“I’d have to credit my wife on that,” said Dean Dewitt. “It’s easy to do, you know? Pop in and pop out. Obviously blood is a good way to show love to somebody in need.”

Blood Center officials said Thursday donations were needed.

“We’ve all had a really tough winter. There’s been ice storms and blizzards, and that has really impeded the donation process,” said Fay Spano.

The Valentine’s Day date might not have been traditional for Anne and Dean Dewitt, but they had other things planned, after their kind gesture aimed at warming the hearts of others, and even saving their lives.

“Tonight we’ll have the Papa Murphy’s heart-shaped pizza,” said Anne Dewitt.

CLICK HERE to learn more about becoming a blood donor yourself, or to find a donation opportunity near you.