Man found hiding in basement after hit-and-run crash led to standoff in West Bend

WEST BEND — A crash led to a standoff in West Bend on Thursday, Feb. 14.

According to police, just after 11 a.m., officers were dispatched to the scene of the crash near 7th Avenue and Walnut Street. Before officers arrived, the driver of one of the vehicles involved, a 31-year-old man from West Bend, fled on foot, and entered a house on 7th Avenue near Hickory Street.

Police said the man refused to answer the door, and the phone.

After numerous attempts to get him to exit the home, police entered and found him hiding in the basement. He was arrested for hit-and-run causing injury, obstructing, and warrants.

Police said the man had a warrant for resisting/obstructing and officer and an “extraditable warrant” from the Illinois Department of Corrections for violating his parole — with an advisory that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect was not hurt. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

During the standoff, 7th Avenue was closed between Walnut and Hickory for about 45 minutes.