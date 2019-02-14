More than 30 couples got married at the Milwaukee County Courthouse on Valentine’s Day

MILWAUKEE — Love was in the air on Valentine’s Day, Thursday, Feb. 14 at the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

That’s where more than 30 couples said “I do.”

Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson joined circuit court judges and commissioners in welcoming the couples getting hitched on Valentine’s Day.

“Each year the County Clerk’s Office looks forward to this event and this year we have more than 30 couples signed up with our office to get married at the Courthouse,” Christenson said in a news release.

Chad Stark and Cynthia Strohmeier were among the couples who chose to wed on Valentine’s Day at the courthouse. They met through a friend 19 years ago, and Stark said he proposed to his wife on New Year’s Eve, and Thursday’s ceremony served as an opportunity to bring their families together for the first time.

“She said ‘yes,’ and now she’s going to make me the happiest man on the face of the Earth. It’s Valentine’s Day, so it’s always going to be something special every year,” said Stark.

The ceremonies were performed throughout the day by Milwaukee County Circuit Court judges and court commissioners who volunteered to preside over the proceedings.