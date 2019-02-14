× Peregrine falcon cams online for another season: Eggs expected as soon as March

MILWAUKEE — The peregrine falcon cams are back online for another season at We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service facilities from Green Bay to Oak Creek.

You can check in on the falcon nests anytime by CLICKING HERE.

We Energies officials said there are nest boxes at five facilities:

Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee

Port Washington Generating Station

Oak Creek Power Plant

Weston Power Plant in Rothschild

WPS Building in Green Bay

The first eggs should be laid in March.

We Energies is part of a statewide effort to restore the falcon population. In the spring of 2018, 17 falcon chicks were produced, named and banded at We Energies power plants. According to a news release from We Energies officials, since the company’s first successful nest box in 1997, 273 peregrine falcons have hatched at We Energies facilities. The DNR added peregrine falcons to Wisconsin’s endangered species list in the 1970s.