Peregrine falcon cams online for another season: Eggs expected as soon as March
MILWAUKEE — The peregrine falcon cams are back online for another season at We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service facilities from Green Bay to Oak Creek.
You can check in on the falcon nests anytime by CLICKING HERE.
We Energies officials said there are nest boxes at five facilities:
- Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee
- Port Washington Generating Station
- Oak Creek Power Plant
- Weston Power Plant in Rothschild
- WPS Building in Green Bay
The first eggs should be laid in March.
We Energies is part of a statewide effort to restore the falcon population. In the spring of 2018, 17 falcon chicks were produced, named and banded at We Energies power plants. According to a news release from We Energies officials, since the company’s first successful nest box in 1997, 273 peregrine falcons have hatched at We Energies facilities. The DNR added peregrine falcons to Wisconsin’s endangered species list in the 1970s.