Planning a romantic dinner for Valentine’s Day? Spice up your average pot roast

MILWAUKEE -- Planning a romantic dinner for Valentine's Day? Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a way to spice up your average pot roast.

Beef Pot Roast with Cider Gravy and Maple Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients

1 beef Shoulder Roast Boneless (3 to 3-1/2 pounds)

2 teaspoons olive oil

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

3/4 teaspoon pepper, divided

1 cup chopped onion

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1 cup unsalted beef broth

3/4 cup apple cider

3 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled, cut crosswise into 1 to 1-1/2 inch pieces

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger

2 tablespoon cornstarch dissolved in 2 tablespoons brandy or water

Instructions

Heat oil in stockpot over medium heat until hot. Place beef roast in stockpot; brown evenly. Remove roast; pour off drippings and season with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.

Add onion and thyme to stockpot; cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes or until onion is tender. Add broth and cider; increase heat to medium-high. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until browned bits attached to stockpot are dissolved. Return roast to stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2-1/2 hours.

Cook's Tip: Fresh apple cider is sold filtered and unfiltered. Filtered cider looks clear and is lighter in color than unfiltered cider, which is deep brown and cloudy due to apple pulp particles. Unlike apple juice, fresh cider is perishable and must be refrigerated before opening. Always purchase pasteurized cider.

Add sweet potatoes and garlic to stockpot; continue simmering, covered, 30 minutes or until sweet potatoes and pot roast are fork-tender.

Remove roast; keep warm. Remove sweet potatoes and garlic with slotted spoon to large bowl, leaving cooking liquid in stockpot.

Add maple syrup, ginger, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper to sweet potatoes. Beat until sweet potatoes and garlic are mashed and smooth; keep warm.

Cook's Tip: Sweet potatoes may also be mashed using a food processor.

Skim fat from cooking liquid; stir in cornstarch mixture. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 1 minute or until thickened.

Cook's Tip: To easily skim fat from cooking liquids, use a fat or gravy separator. The spout on this special pitcher is positioned at the bottom so as fat rises to the surface the liquid below can be poured off separately.

Carve roast into slices; serve with mashed sweet potatoes and gravy.