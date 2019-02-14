× Police: 2 arrested after fire ‘deliberately set’ in restroom at Muskego High School

MUSKEGO — Two arrests were made in connection with a small fire police said was “deliberately set” at Muskego High School Thursday, Feb. 14.

Police said around 2:30 p.m., a student reported the fire in a girls’ restroom. School staff members began evacuation procedures, and Tess Corners fire officials responded, along with police.

The fire was extinguished by school personnel. No one was hurt.

An investigation revealed the fire was intentionally set, and two suspects were arrested.

Police said this was believed to be an isolated incident, and would not impact classes on Friday.