Police: 47-year-old man struck, killed by train in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Wednesday night, Feb. 13.

At approximately 7:55 p.m. the Waukesha Dispatch Center received a call from the Canadian National Dispatch Center indicating that one of their trains struck a pedestrian on the tracks at S. East Avenue and Carroll St.

Upon investigation, police located a 47-year-old man dead near that intersection.

The death is being investigated by the Waukesha Police Department, the Waukesha Medical Examiners Office and the Canadian National Railroad.