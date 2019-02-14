× Standard overnight parking regulations resume in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works has concluded its overnight snow removal operations as of Thursday, Feb. 14.

Standard overnight parking regulations are now in effect.

If your block is designated for two-sided overnight parking, drivers can resume parking on both sides of the street Thursday night.

During Milwaukee’s latest snow removal operation, the DPW reported crews issued 2,700 parking citations.

