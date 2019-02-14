LOS ANGELES -- 21 Savage has been released from ICE custody -- and Miranda Lambert dumps salad on a woman. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
TMZ: Miranda Lambert dumps salad on woman during argument in restaurant
-
21 Savage arrested by ICE officials in Atlanta, set to be deported
-
Lawyers: Rapper 21 Savage released from immigration custody
-
Lin-Manuel Miranda changes lyrics to blast fan filming Hamilton show
-
TMZ: The controversy continues for R. Kelly
-
Police release images of ‘persons of interest’ in Jussie Smollett attack
-
-
Storm dumps snow on Midwest; at least 5 dead in crashes
-
‘To Catch a Predator’ host Chris Hansen arrested
-
TMZ: Tiffany Haddish speaks out after New Year’s Eve show
-
Woman says husband died while protecting her when thieves tried to steal Xbox One
-
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tie the knot
-
-
Anthony Scaramucci says ‘Big Brother’ brought him down to earth
-
‘Surviving R. Kelly’ spurs follow-up calls from DA, attorney for alleged victim’s family says
-
Illinois trooper died at hospital after he was struck while helping at crash scene