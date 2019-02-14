Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

TMZ: Miranda Lambert dumps salad on woman during argument in restaurant

Posted 8:44 am, February 14, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES -- 21 Savage has been released from ICE custody -- and Miranda Lambert dumps salad on a woman. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

