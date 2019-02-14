‘Want to do our part:’ Batteries Plus Bulbs donating sales from blue LEDs in Officer Rittner’s honor

MILWAUKEE — Batteries Plus Bulbs stores in the Milwaukee area are offering blue LED filament bulbs, with all proceeds benefiting the Milwaukee Police Association’s Fallen Heroes Fund, in memory of fallen MPD Officer Matthew Rittner.

The donations will be made through March 31.

“Blue lightbulbs are a distinguishable way to honor police officers who have fallen in the line of duty,” said Shawn Budiac, Batteries Plus Bulbs vice president of category management in a news release. “We don’t want to just help Milwaukee residents show support for Officer Rittner’s family; we want to do our part to stand behind them as well.”

The 10 Milwaukee-area stores that will be donating sales are located at the addresses below:

17395 W. Bluemound Road, Suite D2, Brookfield

1250 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield

6150 N. Port Washington Road, Glendale

N96 W. 18355 County Line Road, Menomonee Falls

5474 S. 27 th Street, Milwaukee

Street, Milwaukee 7227 Durand Avenue, Mount Pleasant

2830 N. Grandview Boulevard, Pewaukee

10288 77 th Street, Pleasant Prairie

Street, Pleasant Prairie 215 E. Sunset Drive, Waukesha

10274 W. Greenfield Avenue, West Allis

The MPA is also accepting donations for Officer Rittner at all TCF Bank Branches. Anyone interested can contact TCF Bank and request the account called “Family of Matthew Rittner.”