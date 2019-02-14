× ‘We Love Teachers:’ Herb Kohl Philanthropies flash-funds 924 projects totaling $507K on Valentine’s Day

MILWAUKEE: “We Love Teachers” was the Valentine’s Day message from Herb Kohl Philanthropies on Thursday, Feb. 14.

To celebrate the hard work and important contributions of Wisconsin teachers, Herb Kohl Philanthropies once again funded all Wisconsin project requests on the education crowdfunding site DonorsChoose.org.

According to a news release, 924 projects totaling $507,000 were just flash-funded across the state. The donation was made to thank teachers for making a positive impact on the lives of Wisconsin children. The projects represent educational supplies, technology, equipment and instruments, training and trips, and basic needs such as food, clothing and hygiene.

“For all the love and care teachers bring to their profession and classrooms every day, this is hopefully a meaningful way to show them how much we care too.” said Herb Kohl in the release. “Teachers humbly and resourcefully go the extra mile for their students. I am inspired by their actions which help bring equity to Wisconsin’s classrooms. While these efforts are priceless, the materials cost money – money teachers should not spend out of their own pockets.”

“We so appreciate the generosity of Herb Kohl Philanthropies, and their efforts to spread love to teachers across the state with this special surprise,” said Charles Best, founder of DonorsChoose.org in the release. “We know this support will be greatly appreciated by the hard-working, innovative Wisconsin teachers who bring learning to life for their students each day.”

According to the release, on Friday morning, Feb. 15, a “You just got funded” message will land in the inboxes of 755 teachers in 424 schools impacting 84,771 students, letting teachers know how much Herb Kohl values their dedication, innovation and inspiration.

Since 2016, Herb Kohl Philanthropies has provided $2 million for classroom support to Wisconsin’s teachers through the DonorsChoose.org platform.