Woman arrested on suspicion of 7th OWI after vehicle found in snowbank in Cudahy

CUDAHY — A 30-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of her seventh OWI offense after her vehicle was found stuck in a snowbank on Wednesday night, Feb. 13.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., Cudahy police responded to the area near E. Whittaker Avenue and S. Hately Avenue, where the Trevor woman’s vehicle was found stuck in the snow bank.

No one was hurt.

The Trevor woman was taken to the Milwaukee County Jail, and the case was being reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.