25-year-old man arrested for murdering his mother on Valentine’s Day

BROOKLYN, Md. — A 25-year-old man is now behind bars after police say he is a suspect in the murder of his own mother on Valentine’s Day.

Thursday afternoon around 3p.m., police were called to the 5200 block of Wasena Avenue after a man told dispatchers his mother had been murdered and a suspect had run out of the house. When police arrived, they saw 25-year-old Brent Ryan Faulkner, the caller, and his mother, 52-year-old Dona Lee Faulkner, dead in the home.

After canvassing the scene, police took Brent to the Criminal Investigations Division to be interviewed. While they were talking to Brent, they noticed evidence on his person and clothing he was wearing.

Police say the crime scene indicated there was a struggle before Dona was killed and she had tried to defend herself. Detectives then found and documented fresh injuries on Brent’s body.

Through interviews, the crime scene, and physical evidence, police identified Brent as a suspect in his mother’s murder and charged him with first and second-degree murder. Evidence indicates this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.

Although an arrest has been made this is a very active and fluid investigation. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If anyone with information wishes to remain anonymous, they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.