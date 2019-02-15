LIVE: Pres. Trump expected to sign compromise border security bill, declare national emergency
A toddler’s rare disease brings a community together

Posted 8:50 am, February 15, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- A 2-year-old boy with a rare skin disorder, a stranger with a gift that brought a community together -- and showed one family they are not alone. Watch, Sunday on FOX6 News at 9.

