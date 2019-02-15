Attention drivers: Details on overnight full freeway closure, bridge demolition over 7 Mile Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Winter weather is not stopping road work. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

FRIDAY FEBRUARY 15, 2019

Overnight full freeway closure of I-94 EAST (SB) between County K and WIS 20 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for demolition of the median bridge over Golf Road.

DETOUR:

Travelers can use the West Frontage Road south to WIS 20 to get around the closure.

New Interchange