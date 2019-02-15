‘Camel rides, chili contests:’ Enjoy a winter weekend of family-fun festivities in Cedarburg

CEDARBURG -- Winter Fest is taking place this weekend in the heart of Cedarburg -- on Washington Avenue. Kasey spent the morning getting a look at the festivities.

About 45th Annual Winter Festival (website)

Enjoy a winter weekend of family-fun festivities - we have camel rides, chili contests, ice-carving contest, dog-pulling contests, costumed bed races, barrel racing, grand parade, Sunday morning pancake breakfast, marketplace, children's activities, tractor-drawn hay rides, Sno-Ball Tournament, plus sign-up to tee off with the "IceBurg Open Golf Tournament" in Cedar Creek Park and special events at the Cedar Creek Settlement, including free wine samplings and live music on both Saturday and Sunday. Don't miss the 7th Annual Cool Notes musical Talent Competition at the Cedarburg Cultural Center where vocalists and instrumentalists are showcased and sing their hearts out to win cash prizes and a spot on the Festival Main Stage in 2019.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

And on Saturday evening, adults will enjoy the "Cool Brew" featuring a beer tasting, appetizers and great music.

The theme this year is National Lampoon's Vacation Movies, so bundle up for a weekend of fun and join us at the Annual Winter Festival on Feb. 16 and 17. For more details, visit www.cedarburgfestivals.org.