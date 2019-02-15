LIVE: Pres. Trump expected to sign compromise border security bill, declare national emergency
Dashcam, surveillance shows crash involving Saukville squad that injured 2 officers, another driver

February 15, 2019

SAUKVILLE — Ozaukee County officials released dashcam video of a crash involving a Saukville police squad from Saturday, Feb. 2.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Highway 33 and North Riverside Drive. According to early reports from the sheriff’s office, two Saukville Police Department officers were responding to a domestic violence incident just before 6 p.m., when their squad collided with an SUV.

The driver of the SUV, identified by officials as a 53-year-old Random Lake man, and the two officers were taken to Aurora Medical Center in Grafton where they were treated and released.

Authorities say the driver of the squad, a 26-year-old Saukville officer, had been with the department for approximately one month at the time of the crash. The passenger in the squad, the 33-year-old Saukville officer, has been with the department since 2014.

