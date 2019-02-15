LIVE: Vigil for fallen DPW worker Bryan Rodriguez held at City Hall
Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

Father, 4 daughters dead after upstate New York house fire

Posted 7:53 pm, February 15, 2019, by

Close up of fire flames burning

WATERTOWN, N.Y. — Four children and their father were killed in a fire ripped through their northern New York home.

Hundreds of people gathered in the Watertown neighborhood for a vigil Friday night to Aaron Bodah and daughters Skylar, Erin, Alexa and Merissa.

The girls ranged in age from 4 to 14.

Investigators say it appears the fire started in the kitchen around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. They said pots were left on the electric stove and smoke detectors had no batteries.

A fifth daughter escaped and ran to neighbors for help. She was taken to a hospital. WWNY-TV reported Friday that she was back in Watertown.

Authorities say Aaron Bodah’s brother lived in the house and was at work when the fire started.

Mourners placed flowers at a makeshift memorial and released balloons.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.