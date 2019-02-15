LIVE: Pres. Trump expected to sign compromise border security bill, declare national emergency
Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

Flashback Friday: A look at cell phones before the iPhone

Posted 9:45 am, February 15, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- It's Flashback Friday -- and we're taking a look at cell phones before the iPhone. Rich DeMuro joins FOX6 WakeUp to explain.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.