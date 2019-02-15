× Gene Simmons surprises Idaho’s biggest KISS fan while he’s working at a fast food restaurant

IDAHO FALLS — It was a dream come true for a man who proclaims himself as the biggest KISS fan in the world.

Leo Wyatt is a 52-year-old who has been in love with the band since its early roots in the 1970s. Even though Wyatt has listened to every record the world-famous heavy metal band has produced, he has yet to attend a concert in person.

Wyatt was born with Williams Syndrome – a genetic condition that presents medical problems, developmental delays and learning challenges. One interesting characteristic is that individuals with the disorder generally love music – and such is the case for Wyatt.

When Wyatt’s sister, Tonja Wyatt Wood, found out KISS will be performing in Salt Lake City later this year, she was determined to help her brother see, and hopefully meet, his favorite band on their final tour.

She started a GoFundMe to purchase tickets and said that any money left over would be donated to the Williams Syndrome Association.

EastIdahoNews.com posted a story in January about Wyatt and his dream. The story reached KISS and Gene Simmons asked the news team to deliver a special message to Wyatt while he was working at a fast food restaurant this week.

He and his family thought the news crew was there for a follow-up story and they had no idea he was about to receive teh surprise of a lifetime.

Watch the video to see what happened: eastidahonews.com/2019/02/gene-simmons-surprises-idahos-biggest-kiss-fan-while-hes-working-at-arctic-circle-for-feel-good-friday.