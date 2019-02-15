× Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of fallen DPW employee Bryan Rodriguez

MILWAUKEE — Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Wisconsin to be flown in at half-staff as a mark of respect for Bryan Rodriguez, a City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works employee, who was tragically struck and killed by a vehicle while on duty on Feb. 8, 2019.

The order is effective beginning at sunrise on Feb. 16 and ending at sunset on that date.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Bryan Rodriguez, a dedicated employee for the City of Milwaukee and a devoted father, husband and member of the community,” Gov. Evers said. “We mourn Bryan’s death and remember his legacy and service.”

A copy of Governor Evers’ executive order can be found here.