Madison police chief: Heroin overdoses increase in February

February 15, 2019

MADISON — Madison’s police chief says there’s been a spike in the number of heroin overdoses during the past week and a “particularly toxic” batch of the drug in the city may be to blame.

Chief Mike Koval said Friday police responded to 11 heroin overdoses since Feb. 7. Two of those were fatal.

WISC-TV reports there were 11 heroin overdoses in January. Three of the overdoses were fatal.

Koval says his officers referred seven people last month to the Madison Addiction Recovery Initiative.

