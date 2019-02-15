Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

Magic or Mad Science? Professor Maria spills the secrets behind common magic tricks

Posted 10:40 am, February 15, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Mad Science is going behind the magic. While a good magician never reveals their tricks -- professor Maria is explaining the science of some of them.  Disappearing ink, burning money, polymer magic!

Kids will need:

  • A grown up
  • Balloons
  • knitting needle or skewer
  • water
  • ziploc bags
  • sharp pencils

About Mad Science (website)

Mad Science offers a large selection of after-school, preschool, summer and vacation programs, workshops, special events and birthday parties. From entertaining educational programs to educational entertainment, Mad Science sparks imaginative learning. All Mad Science programs are animated at your location by highly-trained professional instructors equipped with awe-inspiring gear. We come to you or you can visit our lab in Franklin!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.