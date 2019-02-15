Milwaukee police need your help in search for missing 66-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a critical missing Milwaukee man. Larry Campbell, 66, was last seen at his home in the area of N. 48th Street and W. Custer Street around 4 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15.

Campbell is described as a male, black, 5’08” tall, 156 pounds, black and gray hair, brown eyes, beard, with scars on both knees. He was wearing a gold and silver wedding band, black knit cap, gray jacket with highlights over pockets, red and black flannel pajamas, new balance tennis shoes.

Campbell is believed to be traveling on foot in an unknown direction

Anyone with information about Campbell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.