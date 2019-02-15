LIVE: Pres. Trump expected to sign compromise border security bill, declare national emergency
Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

Milwaukee police need your help in search for missing 66-year-old man

Posted 9:22 am, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:41AM, February 15, 2019

Larry Campbell

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a critical missing Milwaukee man. Larry Campbell, 66, was last seen at his home in the area of N. 48th Street and W. Custer Street around 4 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15.

Campbell is described as a male, black, 5’08” tall, 156 pounds, black and gray hair, brown eyes, beard, with scars on both knees. He was wearing a gold and silver wedding band, black knit cap, gray jacket with highlights over pockets, red and black flannel pajamas, new balance tennis shoes.

Campbell is believed to be traveling on foot in an unknown direction

Anyone with information about Campbell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.