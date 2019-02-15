‘Monumental ice skating spectacular:’ Catch ‘Disney On Ice’ at the Fiserv Forum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Fiserv Forum to preview Disney On Ice. Disney on Ice is celebrating 100 years of magic with a case of more than 50 characters -- including Mickey Mouse and Disney princesses. The show is in town through Sunday.

About Disney On Ice (website)

Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic, the monumental ice skating spectacular, is coming to Fiserv Forum from Feb. 14-17, 2019. Tickets for the performances at Milwaukee’s new world-class arena will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Oct. 30, and can be purchased here.

“We welcome Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic to Fiserv Forum Feb. 14-17,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “This year’s performance looks to be a great feature of many stars from the Disney enclave.” Audiences will be a part of the magic of Disney as Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse leads a parade of more than 50 beloved characters starring Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and featuring an ensemble of Disney Princesses including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana. The wintry wonderland of Disney’s Frozen also comes to life with Anna, Elsa and the hilarious Olaf, as they discover that true love is the greatest magic of all. Exciting moments from Disney•Pixar’s Finding Nemo, Disney’s Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast will leave the whole family with memories to last a lifetime.

