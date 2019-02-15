Ohio deputy ‘set on fire’ while serving warrant on suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio -- An Ohio deputy is being treated for severe burns after being set on fire while attempting to serve felony warrants on a suspect, deputies told WJW.

The deputy, who has not been identified, was serving a warrant on Thursday evening when the suspect tossed a container of flammable liquid on him and set him on fire, Portage County Sheriff David Doak said in a news release.

The deputy suffered severe burns, Doak said. He was given first aid while other deputies took the suspect into custody.

The deputy was taken to the burn unit at Akron Hospital. His condition has not been released.

The home also caught fire and was heavily damaged, officials said. Other deputies were treated for smoke inhalation.

The suspect has not been identified.