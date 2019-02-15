Police trooper accused of assaulting female partner on duty

CARO, Mich. — A Michigan State Police trooper from the Caro Post has been charged with assaulting another trooper while on duty.

Adam Mullin, 25, faces six charges and could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge. He appeared in a Lapeer County courtroom on Friday for arraignment on the following charges:

— Assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. — Obstruction of justice. — Misconduct in office. — Assaulting a police officer causing injury. — Aggravated domestic violence. — Committing a felony while carrying a firearm.

Investigators says Mullin assaulted his female partner while on duty Sunday. She is recovering from her injuries.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is working with Michigan State Police investigators on the case.

“Domestic violence is a serious matter and we are steadfast in holding those who commit these acts accountable — law enforcement officers and civilians alike,” said Kelly Rossman-McKinney, spokeswoman for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.