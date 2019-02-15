Rapper T-Pain, DJ O perform at Carthage College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- Rapper T-Pain took the stage at Carthage College in Kenosha on Friday night, Feb. 15.

T-Pain performed with special guest DJ O, the official DJ of the Milwaukee Bucks and V100.7FM.

PHOTO GALLERY

The two artists had the crowd jumping, dancing and singing along -- appearing to be quite the party at Carthage.

According to a news release from Carthage College officials, with 60 songs under his belt and two Grammy trophies on this mantle, T-Pain has cemented himself as one of the most influential artists of all time. He launched an “Everything Must Go” campaign in August to clear out his vault of unreleased music as a gift to his dedicated fans. He is also currently the star of the hit TV show on Fuse titled “T-Pain’s School of Business” (as the dean of his very own university—Wiscansin University), and has an album slated to come out in early 2019.