MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect following a shooting Thursday night, Feb. 14. It happened around 6:15 p.m. near 34th and Cherry.

According to police, a 29-year-old woman suffered serious gunshot wounds after an altercation with her boyfriend.

The boyfriend then conducted a carjacking of another victim and left the scene.

Officers are looking for the suspect at this time.