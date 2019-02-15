St. Joan Antida High School students tape principal to wall for fundraiser

MILWAUKEE — On Friday, Feb. 15 students at St. Joan Antida High School participated in a fundraiser for the school which involved a “Tape-Up the Principal” contest.

For $1, the girls received an arms-length piece of duct tape that they used to tape Principal Elizabeth Lingen to the wall of the cafeteria. The grade that raises the most for the Nun Run wins a “refueling party” of their own.

Now in its 4th year, the St. Joan Antida High School NUN RUN is Milwaukee’s first and only no-run walk. This idea was born out of the popularity of runs/walks, but with a twist – nix the running and walking; instead, include a fun party with the Sisters of Charity of St. Joan Antida, who have a long history of supporting the school they started in 1954.

According to a press release, the goal is to encourage friends, community members and alumnae of St. Joan Antida High School from all over the country – and couch potatoes – to register online, create or join a team and raise pledges to help the all-girl International Baccalaureate World School reach its fundraising goal. All Nun Run participants are invited to party with the Sisters at the event’s “Refueling Party” that takes place as the official NUN RUN gathering.

Last year, 230 participants helped raise $14,800 to support St. Joan Antida High School. This year, the school has already exceeded that amount and is hoping to beat the previous record of $18,500. All event proceeds will directly benefit the students of St. Joan Antida High School.

The cost to register is $25, which includes a commemorative t-shirt and invitation to the Refueling Party where participants can join the Sisters of Charity of St. Joan Antida to socialize, celebrate the winners, and distribute race t-shirts. Admission is free for registered participants.