Student could face legal trouble after ‘n-word pass’ distributed at Oconomowoc HS

OCONOMOWOC -- An Oconomowoc High School student could face legal trouble for distributing what the school district describes as hate speech. It's hard to make out all of the words in the flyer, but the Oconomowoc parent who shared the photo with FOX6 News says it clearly says "n-word pass" at the top.

The parent, who asked not to be identified by FOX News, says that her daughter texted her a picture of the flyer as it was passed out at the high school Wednesday morning, Feb. 13.

According to the Oconomowoc Area School District, the flyer was created by one student with a photo taken from the internet, copied at home and distributed to roughly ten other students.

The district released the following statement on the incident:

"Oconomowoc High School (OHS) Administration was contacted by a student at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, February 13, to talk about a flyer being distributed at school. This flyer was created by one student with a photo taken from the internet, copied at home, and distributed to approximately 10 other students during the school day on February 13. The flyer was offensive and inappropriate and this type of speech and propaganda is not acceptable. The OHS administrative team and the School Resource Officer immediately began investigating the situation and spoke with the student involved. That student received school disciplinary consequences and a referral to the Oconomowoc Police Department. “Oconomowoc High School and the Oconomowoc Area School District condemns this hate speech. These kinds of words and actions are not tolerated in our schools. We understand the moral responsibility we have to continue our efforts in creating a culture of inclusion where racism is not tolerated. We are so very sorry that the actions of one of our students deeply offended and hurt people. There is no place for it in our schools or in our community,” stated Superintendent Roger J. Rindo, Ed.D. OHS Principal, Jason Curtis added, “We will not allow the negative actions of one student to define our school culture. Our student body will continue to be defined by the thousands of service hours our students perform annually and by their continued engagement in meaningful experiences that improve their school and the Oconomowoc community.”"

The district says the student who made and distributed the flyers received school disciplinary consequences but they did not give specifics. The district also referred the student to the Oconomowoc Police Department.