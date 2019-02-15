× Terron Clayborn charged, sought in crash that killed DPW worker Bryan Rodriguez

MILWAUKEE — We are learning new details in a criminal complaint about the hit-and-run crash that killed Milwaukee DPW worker Bryan Rodriguez near 17th and Vine last Friday, Feb. 8. The accused in this case is Terron Clayborn. He remains on the run — and an arrest warrant has been issued for him.

Clayborn is charged with the following:

Hit and run – resulting in death

Knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended – cause death

Rodriguez was filling potholes near 17th and Vine last Friday morning when a car slammed into him and into the back of a DPW truck. The complaint indicates Clayborn and a woman who was a passenger in the car, both fled the scene after the wreck. Rodriguez was rushed to a hospital — and later died from his injuries. The female passenger was also taken into custody after the wreck.

According to the criminal complaint, one witness told police she was driving northbound on N. 17th St. when she noticed a DPW truck with yellow flashing lights ahead. She told police she moved over to pass the truck — but “noticed that the vehicle behind her was not merging over.” The woman told police “as she was passing the city truck, she heard screeching of tires coming from the vehicle to her right and saw this vehicle hit the city truck.” The witness identified Clayborn and the female passenger from a photo array.

The complaint says the female passenger spoke in-depth with police about what happened. She indicated Clayborn was driving when the crash occurred. The woman said Clayborn was driving north on N. 17th St. and “she was looking at her phone, when she suddenly felt the car swerve and saw a yellow city truck stopped in the road directly in front of them.” The woman indicated “she shouted to the defendant to try to get him to turn but that it was too late.” They crashed into Rodriguez and the DPW truck.

The woman told police “she tried to flag down vehicles but that cars kept driving past and that people seemed to just simply video record the incident with their phones.” The complaint says the woman “kept trying to get someone to render help and take them to the hospital, but the defendant was just trying to go home.”

“I lost everything.” According to the complaint, Clayborn got someone to drive him and the woman back to her residence. When they arrived at the woman’s residence, “she told the defendant she wanted to go to the hospital but the defendant told her she couldn’t. (The woman) stated the defendant told her to change clothes and that when she against stated she wanted to go to the hospital the defendant got a small black handgun, stuck it in her side, and told her they were going to his brother’s house and then to a hotel.” The woman drove her own vehicle to do this — and the complaint says Clayborn kept saying, “I lost everything.”

“I think he killed somebody and I think he’s going to kill me.” As soon as the pair arrived at their destination, Clayborn got out of the car and the woman “drove off and went straight to the hospital.” When she arrived, “she told the employee that they should call the police because, ‘I think he killed somebody and I think he’s going to kill me.'” The woman feared Clayborn would kill her “because she went to the hospital and reported the accident.”

Again, Clayborn remains on the run. Anyone with information about Clayborn’s whereabouts is urged to call Milwaukee police.