'Vomiting in the hallways:' 28 students hospitalized after eating Valentine's Day treats

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly two dozen students at Sandtown Middle School were taken from the school after they got sick Thursday afternoon.

According to Fulton County Schools, 28 children were taken from Sandtown Middle to two local hospitals. The students fell ill after eating some type of candy and snacks that were brought to school.

Sixth grader Jah’nyla Wright said some classmates were handing out what she called suspicious candy. Specifically, lollipops and brown Rice Krispies treats.

“There was an ambulance outside our school and I knew a lot of people were getting sick,” Wright said. “A couple of kids in my class their stomachs started hurting then they had to get escorted to the clinic. People were vomiting in the hallways.”

The students reportedly experienced shortness of breath and other allergic reactions after eating the candy. Nineteen students were taken to Egleston and Hughes Spalding Hospitals. Parents of children who complained of feeling ill were being contacted about the incident.

According to Fulton County Schools, “the school has not evacuated or is on lockdown, despite incorrect media reports.”

It is still unclear what caused the children to become sick and whether anyone is responsible.

“Not a lot of my friends ate it because I told them don’t eat that because it doesn’t look good or something that you should be eating so I warned a lot of people,” Wright said.

School police are continuing to investigate at this hour and they still do not know what caused the students to become sick.