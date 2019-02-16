× ‘Die-hard Brewer fan:’ Baseball lovers face the frigid temps for the Arctic Tailgate at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE — Spring is in the air… at Miller Park, that is. Brewers fans fought through frigid temperatures so they could be some of the first fans to score at the ballpark.

Bundled up in pretty much all the layers they could find, Brew Crew fanatics were all geared up. They braved he elements to camp out at the Arctic Tailgate on Saturday, Feb. 16.

“I have my thermal socks, I have my winter boots, jacket, sweatshirt,” said Natasha Lindow.

“I’ve been here since 11:30 yesterday morning,” said Paul Daney. “Cold, cold… very, very cold!”

These Brew Crew fans will be among the first to grab Opening Day and single-game tickets for the 2019 season.

“Die-hard Brewer fan,” said Gregory Hilgendorf. “Been a Brewer fan for all my life.”

“Do what you gotta do!” said Merle Schnell. “I love baseball, and I love this team.”

And Lindow’s friends? Well, they need to love her!

“We have a 20-pack. We go to other games, and we wanted to make sure we had all of our friends covered for Opening Day,” said Lindow.

Their show of thanks is the least they can do for her sacrifice.

“I think they will bring all of the party essentials that day,” said Lindow.

Though for Lindow, spending her day at the Arctic Tailgate was a labor of love.

“It’s just fun to be at the atmosphere at Miller Park, at a place I love to be,” said Lindow. “I love to support my team.”

Fans got a chance to vibe at Miller Park, channeling the heat that the Brew Crew brought last year.

“This is great,” said Schnell. “Everybody is talking baseball.”

“Everybody is really friendly, sharing stores and past games,” said Andy Nadler. “It’s been fun.”

Fans hope their enthusiasm translates to the team on the field.

“The momentum from last season — I just want it to continue,” said Lindow.

“I have high hopes for these guys,” said Daney.

“Seeing them in the World Series!” said Schnell.

The tailgate party had live music, appearances from Bernie Brewer and the Racing Sausages as well as various opportunities for fans to win awesome prizes.