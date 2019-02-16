× Man test drives Buick off car dealership lot, never returns it

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A man is accused of grand theft auto after test driving a Buick off a Florida car dealership lot and never returning it.

The Winter Haven Police Department said J’Briel Scurry, 29, and another man stole a 2015 white Buick Veran from the Central Buick GMC dealership, shortly before 4 p.m., on Saturday, February 2.

Police said before Scurry drove off the lot with the Buick he test drove another vehicle and started filling out the necessary financial paperwork to purchase the car.

As Scurry and the other man waited outside for the sale associate, who was assisting other customers, they saw the Buick and went inside to ask to see it.

After the associate gave Scurry the key to the white Buick Veran, the pair drove it off the dealership lot.

The associate, after a short time, noticed the car and a tag from the dealership was missing and called the cell phone number listed on the financial paperwork.

Police said Scurry answered the phone and told the associate he would bring the Buick back before the dealership closed. The Buick was was never returned and several calls went unanswered.

Police obtained a warrant for the arrest of Scurry on charges of grand theft auto on Monday, February 11.

A description or information about the man who was with Scurry has not been released, at this time.