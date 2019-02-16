Winter weather advisory issued for majority of SE WI starting 3 a.m. Sunday

Multiple dead after Mississippi hostage standoff, shooting

Posted 8:55 pm, February 16, 2019

Mississippi hostage standoff

CLINTON, Miss. — Authorities say multiple people are dead after a domestic dispute in Mississippi led to a hostage situation and a subsequent police shooting.

News outlets report the incident began about 2:30 a.m. Saturday inside a Clinton home and lasted for about 12 hours.

Clinton city spokesman Mark Jones confirms fatalities occurred but wouldn’t provide any other details, referring all questions to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

The MBI says the suspect has been taken into custody. Investigators say two small children who had been inside were released before the hostage situation came to an end.

Capt. Johnny Poulos says the MBI took over the case because the shooting involved police. He says investigators are currently collecting evidence and conducting interviews. He could not provide any information on what led to the shooting.

