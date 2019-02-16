Procession of DPW trucks honor Bryan Rodriguez, city worker killed on the job

MILWAUKEE — Family, friends and strangers said their final goodbyes to a Milwaukee city worker. A visitation and funeral was held on Saturday, Feb. 16 for Bryan Rodriguez — a Department of Public Works employee who was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

As Rodriguez was laid to rest, the search for the suspect continued.

There was a huge show of support at Serb Hall. Loved ones said goodbye to 54-year-old Rodriguez as the manhunt for the hit-and-run driver is underway.

It was a sea of yellow during the procession as DPW vehicles escorted Rodriguez’s body to Good Hope Cemetery in Greenfield.

Police say the suspect, Terron Clayborn, ran from the scene.

Saturday, loved ones remembered Rodriguez as a man who loved to have a good time and he was devoted to family and friends. They are leaning on each other for support.

“Today has been an emotional day for the family. Obviously, we just laid Bryan to rest. Not only for our family, but as well as his DPW family, it’s been very emotional. It’s been a roller coaster,” said Frank, family spokesperson.

Family is asking for Clayborn to turn himself in. They are looking for some peace after this terrible tragedy.