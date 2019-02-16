× Recognize him? Police searching for escaped Dane Co. inmate Garland Taylor, Jr.

DEERFIELD, Wis. — Authorities are searching for 38-year-old Garland Taylor, Jr., a minimum-security inmate confined at the Thompson Correctional Center in Dane County. Taylor went missing after walking away from a work release site.

Taylor is described as male, black, 5’5″ and 156 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He was convicted in Milwaukee County.

The incident has been reported to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information regarding Taylor’s whereabouts is encouraged to immediately contact law enforcement.