Traffic alert: Crash closes all NB lanes of I-43 near Wisconsin 60 in Ozaukee County

OZAUKEE COUNTY — Authorities are responding to a crash on I-43 northbound near Wisconsin 60 in Grafton on Saturday evening, Feb. 16.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports all northbound lanes are closed due to this crash, as well as the on and off ramps at that location.

On the Grafton Police Department’s Facebook page, they indicate this crash may be fatal.

