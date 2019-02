MILWAUKEE — A WE Energies service line in Milwaukee was hit by a third party contractor on Saturday morning, Feb. 16.

It happened around 10 a.m., near Port Washington Road and Estabrook Boulevard.

Crews evacuated a nearby building as a safety precaution and asked people to avoid the area.

The gas line was shut off and crews got the leak under control by 2 p.m.

Crews then got to work on repairing the line.