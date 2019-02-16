‘We’re honoring life:’ Friends, family and DPW employees say their goodbyes to Bryan Rodriguez

MILWAUKEE — Bright yellow vests and orange trucks meant so much more than just a uniform on Saturday, Feb. 16. The City of Milwaukee was honoring the life of Department of Public Works employee Bryan Rodriguez, who was killed on the job last week.

“It’s a new fashion statement, yes, but it’s for Bryan for sure,” said Jeff Polenske, Public Works Commissioner.

It’s a sign of unity from Public Works employees all over — showing their support for Rodriguez.

“We’re celebrating. We’re honoring Bryan Rodriguez’s life,” said Polenske.

The 54-year-old was killed after a hit-and-run driver slammed into him as he was filling potholes. A public visitation was held at Serb Hall where people who didn’t even know Rodriguez came to pay their respects.

“I think it’s a great way to show recognition for his service to the city,” said Tracy Troutman, Milwaukee.

“It’s kind of awe-inspiring,” said Grace Blunt of Serb Hall. “It’s nice that they’re being so supportive.”

Polenske says Rodriguez was a hard worker who was moving up in the ranks, even after working only a couple of years in the department.

“The emotions will be up and down throughout the day, I’m sure,” said Polenske. “I think most of us are trying to focus on the good times.”

As the community and coworkers remember the funny, hardworking and loving husband and father, the driver who hit Rodriguez is still out there.

“Face up to the situation and turn yourself in,” said Polenske. “I think it’s a responsibility that person has.”

The family is searching for justice, asking for that hit-and-run driver to come forward. If you want to help the family, you can find the link to their GoFundMe page HERE.