‘1-stop shop:’ NARI Spring Home Improvement Show a homeowner’s haven

MILWAUKEE -- Wisconsinites got ideas for their next house project this weekend at the 57th annual NARI Spring Home Improvement Show. Some shoppers continue to visit the show year after year.

Many of us have those home improvement projects that might need some help.

"We're thinking about redoing our windows," said Kathy Winiger, Town of Lisbon.

"I'm looking at doing a project on my walk-in closet," said Ron Calewarts, Greenfield.

Whether you're looking to remodel or need some new ideas, the NARI show was the place to be. More than 200 exhibitors showed off interior and exterior designs, kitchens, baths, roofing and siding.

"They can see everything that's current, trending, and they can talk to as many people as they need to for all of their home projects," said Diane Welhouse of NARI Milwaukee.

There really is no place like home, and many people at the show said they liked how everything they need was in one place.

"I'm in so many houses that you walk in and say, 'Wow, this is really cool,'" said Scott Lemarr, Milwaukee Mold Inspector.

"Everything is here so you can get all your ideas," said Karen Spitzer, Milwaukee. "It's like a one-stop shop."

The weekend show had booths showing new trends in remodeling, along with contractors and remodelers nearby to answer any questions people might have.

"You can get multiple people coming out, and bids on different projects," said Calewarts.

"It's just a fun weekend for everybody," said Welhouse.