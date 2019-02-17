1 taken to the hospital after 3-vehicle crash on I-43 SB in Grafton

GRAFTON — One person was taken to the hospital from the scene of a crash on I-43 south, near Lakefield Road in Grafton.

It happened Sunday afternoon, Feb. 17, around 3:45 p.m., and involved three vehicles.

Officials with the Grafton Fire Department said there were multiple minor injuries.

I-43 southbound was closed for about 30 minutes so crews could deal with the damaged vehicles on both sides of the roadway.

It happened nearly 24 hours after a fatal crash on I-43 northbound near WIS 60 late Saturday afternoon. A 64-year-old Port Washington woman was pronounced dead at the scene of that crash.