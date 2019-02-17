Snowy Sunday does not deter bacon lovers from diving in at Baconfest MKE

MILWAUKEE — Bacon lovers weren’t deterred by light snow Sunday, Feb. 17 — braving the elements to enjoy all things bacon.

The 8th annual Baconfest MKE was held at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

Unique creations and classic favorites were prepared by chefs across southeast Wisconsin, including dishes like bacon-wrapped prime rib, smoked barbecue bourbon bacon meatballs, bacon wontons and even maple bacon custard for dessert.

Some came prepared to chow down.

“It’s our first year with this prototype. Just put your food in the trough and dig in,” said Ron Geis.

The winning restaurant was eligible to compete in the “Bacon Category” at the World Food Championship in November in Dallas.