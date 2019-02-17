‘A great cause:’ Brave souls jump into freezing water to support Special Olympics of Wisconsin athletes

MILWAUKEE — Cold and light snow added to the wintry vibe at the Milwaukee County Zoo during the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics of Wisconsin.

“It’s for a great cause. It’s just a moment of being really, really cold,” said Kathleen Roach, Special Olympics of Wisconsin.

Dozens braved the weather, put on their Sunday best and jumped into freezing water — all to raise money for the Special Olympics of Wisconsin.

“So I know we’re not on a lake or a pond, but the water is still cold,” said Captain Mike Glider, New Berlin Police Department.

Glider was one of many taking a dip for a great cause.

“The water, I heard, is 31 degrees, which you’d think that would be ice, but it’s just a little bit above ice,” said Glider. “I feel a little like Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic at the end when he’s cold and wet and about to go down for the last time, but I think I could stay out here for a little while longer.”

The goal was to raise nearly $2 million to support Special Olympics athletes.

“Across the state, police officers are out there jumping and freezing for a great cause,” said Glider.

Special Olympics of Wisconsin hosts 12 Polar Plunge events throughout the year. CLICK HERE to learn more.