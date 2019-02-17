Brothers arrested on suspicion of killing 16-year-old last seen at park in January

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Authorities have arrested two Southern California brothers on suspicion of killing a 16-year-old girl who vanished in January.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said Tuesday, Feb. 12 that evidence dug out of the brothers' Hesperia backyard led investigators to believe Aranda Briones was a victim of homicide.

She was last seen alive on Jan. 13 at a park in Moreno Valley, east of Los Angeles. Authorities are searching for her body.

The sheriff said Briones was a high school friend of 18-year-old Owen Shover, who was arrested Monday at his home. He could face a murder charge. His brother, 21-year-old Gary Shover, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

It's unclear whether they have attorneys.