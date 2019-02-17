Driver cited after MCSO squad hit at scene of crash on I-43 in Ozaukee Co.; 2 deputies hurt

OZAUKEE COUNTY — Two deputies were hurt when their squad was hit by a vehicle at the scene of a separate crash on I-43 southbound at Port Washington Road on Sunday morning, Feb. 17.

It happened around 9:30 a.m.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said the two deputy sheriffs were in the driver’s seat and passenger seat, with a civilian in the rear passenger seat. The squad was struck by a vehicle headed southbound — as the squad blocked Lane 2 on I-43.

Both deputies suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. One was treated at the hospital and released. The other didn’t require treatment. The civilian was not hurt.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation. They cited the driver of the striking vehicle for driving too fast for conditions.

“The rear end of the squad was struck. We can’t emphasize enough to slow down, increase your following distance. A lot of the squads, our main goal is to keep the Milwaukee County freeway system safe. It’s better to get someplace slowly and safely then to take the faster route and potentially not make it,” said Captain Catherine Trimboli with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Milwaukee County sheriff’s officials noted this was the fourth crash involving a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office squad or deputy in 23 days. Sheriff’s officials encouraged all motorists to drive at speeds appropriate to road conditions, and to move over and slow down for emergency vehicles.

Wisconsin State Patrol officials said between 7 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, they assisted 14 drivers, handled eight vehicle spin-outs and five crashes with possible injuries.