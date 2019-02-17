Mother Nature brings another snowstorm to southeast Wisconsin: ‘I’m thinking of buying showshoes’

MILWAUKEE — There was even more snow to shovel on Sunday, Feb. 17, as yet another winter storm prompted a winter weather advisory through early Monday morning for the majority of southeast Wisconsin.

“I’m thinking of buying snowshoes,” said Cindy Becker.

Sunday’s snow, which fell all day long and into the night, meant messy roads once again. Thankfully, it came on a Sunday, with some students already off school Monday due to Presidents Day.

“It just came all of a sudden again, so we gotta deal with it,” said Venette Smith.

As plow drivers prepared to work through the night once again, some said they weren’t bothered by another round of snow.

“It’s fun actually. I like playing in the snow. It’s a lot of fun,” said Brian Krause.

“Get out and play in it. Make some snowballs. Have some snowball fights,” said Venette Smith.

Charles Erickson was preparing to move on Monday morning.

“This is really going to make the move difficult,” said Smith.

Cabin Fever had plenty out eating, shopping and jogging on Milwaukee’s east side.

“Oh, I love it. I do. I really do,” said Smith.

The FOX6 Weather Experts were preparing to track yet another round of snow on Wednesday, Feb. 20. CLICK HERE for the latest FOX6 Forecast.